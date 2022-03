We've all made slime with glue and other gunk, but how do you make it so you can eat it?

MOLINE, Ill. — We are no strangers to making slime on Nailed It Or Failed It (click here or here!), but on Friday, March 25, we made slime that you can EAT!

All you need to make this Edible Chocolate Slime is a can of sweetened condensed milk, chocolate syrup, cornstarch … and patience, as we found out on Good Morning Quad Cities.