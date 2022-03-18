NAILED IT OR FAILED IT: The Nail Polish Weather Wall Experiment

What happens when you put on green nail polish then step in front of our green weather wall?

MOLINE, Ill. — We are trying another TikTok trend! This one is perfect for television because only those in a television studio can do it!

Weather specialist Michelle Mackey of CityNews in Toronto, Canada, posted this video on TikTok, and it was sent to us by several viewers asking us to try it.

All we needed to do was put on some green nail polish and then step in front of our green weather wall. GMQC Director Extraordinaire Scott Wilkerson made a fun graphic for us to play around with, and with some great robotic camera work by GMQC Director Extraordinaire Greg Myers, we were able to test it out.