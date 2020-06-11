NAILED IT OR FAILED IT: DIY Slime With A Fall "Feel"

You can't go wrong with glitter and the scent of cinnamon... unless you're us.
For Nailed It Or Failed It on Friday, November 6th, we attempted to make slime with a fall "feel" - and scent!
According to these instructions, you need:
- Clear Glue
- Water
- Baking Soda
- Red & Gold Glitter
- Cinnamon Essential Oil (Mmm...)
- Fall-Colored Vase Fillers
- Contact Solution
We made the slime on Good Morning Quad Cities, but it didn't seem to be "slimy" enough. So, we left it alone for a few hours and tested it again on News 8 at 11am! Here's the result:
For Cocktail of the Week, we made a drink that's perfect for the warm weather, but still celebrates fall. Click the video below for instructions how to make a delicious - and easy - fall sangria: