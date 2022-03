You can make a beautiful butterfly with just a sponge and some paint!

MOLINE, Ill. — March 14th is National Learn About Butterflies Day and we're celebrating on Good Morning Quad Cities by learning how to make our own!

For Nailed It Or Failed It on Friday, March 4, 2022, we made these butterfly prints with a sponge, a hair tie, and some paint.

WORD TO THE WISE: Do not get overzealous with the paint! Click the video above to see why and for a look at our creations!