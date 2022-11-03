NAILED IT OR FAILED IT: A Creative Way to Make Clovers

Meteorologist Andrew Stutzke shows us how to create our own three and four leaf clover designs using objects from around the house.

MOLINE, Ill. — St. Patrick's Day is right around the corner and that has us thinking about clover, four-leaf clovers to be exact. Meteorologist Andrew Stutzke, being a not so crafty person, found some clever and easy ways to make clovers using objects most of us have laying around the house.

This is what you'll need:

-White construction or drawing paper. Something thick and sturdy that won't allow the paint to bleed through.

-Green fingerpaint or any other type of art paint you may have.

-A thin paintbrush to paint the stem

These objects can then be dipped in the paint and pressed onto the paper to create a clover:

-Whole apple, cut in half.

-Three win bottle corks, together with a rubber band.

-The bottom and top of a standard water bottle.

-A baby carrot, cut in half.

-Q-tips

Our trial found that in the end, a whole apple cut in half and then dipped in paint yielded the best result. The water bottle failed because the bottom wasn't flat enough to actually produce the clover shape. Have some fun with this one, and good luck!

COCKTAIL OF THE WEEK: David is in the bar saddle this week and shows us a TikTok-inspired creation using earl grey tea and gin!

Here's what you'll need:

1 shot of Gin

1 Earl Grey tea bag

1/2 shot of Simple Syrup

1/2 shot of lemon juice

-Steep the teabag in gin for ten minutes

-Remove the teabag, add tea-infused gin to a shaker with ice

-Add in remaining ingredients - shake and serve

Makes one cocktail.