ABATE of Iowa and USMC Reserves to host 38th annual motorcycle run

ABATE of Iowa, District 15 and the USMC Reserves are teaming up to deliver the holiday spirit to Quad Cities children with a ride and toy collection event.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — ABATE of Iowa, District 15 is partnering with the United States Marine Corps Reserves to deliver the 38th Annual Toys for Tots Motorcycle Run this Sunday.

Rain or shine, the event will kick off at 11 a.m. at the West Kimberly Road Wal-Mart in Davenport. The ride will begin at 1 p.m. and conclude at the old Hobby Lobby parking lot in Bettendorf.

For those not interested in riding, toys will be collected at the start and end of the ride.

Admission to ride is one new toy per person. The toys must be visible on the bike. Stuffed animals are not allowed due to health concerns.

Every child should be able to celebrate the holiday gift-giving season. Come out on Sunday to support the ride.

ABATE of Iowa, District 15 is a not-for-profit organization focused on preserving the rights of motorcyclists to promote safe riding habits and encourage favorable legislation for motorcyclists, according to their website.

For more information, contact ABATE of Iowa District 15 at 563-349-3368.