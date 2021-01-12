Quad Cities community pours in for Toys for Tots drive

WQAD hosted the donation drive with the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Program.

MOLINE, Ill. — Hundreds of toys were donated during WQAD's annual Toys for Tots drive Tuesday, Nov. 30.

WQAD hosted the drop-off with the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Program.

"Every kid deserves to have a Christmas," resident Stacey McIntosh said.

Community members turned out to give a variety of gifts to children in the Quad Cities.

"We donated a bike and a helmet," David Castellaw with Black Tie Remodeling said. "Growing up, I always had bikes. I think every kid deserves to have a bike."

The program is one of the Marine Corps’ premier community action program and one of the nation’s flagship Christmas charitable causes.

"And if this will make some children's smile bigger on Christmas Day, then so be it," one resident said.

Residents were determined to put a smile on children's faces come Christmas morning.

"If they have the means, it's great to donate because there's a lot of kids out there that just aren't going to get what you know, other kids get on Christmas," Castellaw said.

Toys for Tots historically has the lowest amount of donations for boys and girls between ages 10 and 12.

"I just drove by, and I thought, 'okay, I gotta go stop by and get some toys because I totally believe in what the Marine Corps is doing,"' one resident said.

U.S. Marine Corps Quad Cities Toys for Tots coordinator Sergeant Armando Medrano, Jr. said COVID is still impacting the need for gifts this season and the list is longer.

"The need is definitely up this year," Sergeant Medrano, Jr. said. "I think the community is still feeling the effects of the pandemic. And it's so important for the community, for all those in the community who are able to donate to get out. Because without the wonderful people of the Quad Cities, we wouldn't be able to do what we do for these children and every child deserves little Christmas."

Community members made sure to check off a number of wishes by donating over a thousand gifts and over a thousand dollars.

"Putting a smile on a child's face and relieving one ounce of stress or pressure that parents might have during the holiday season," resident Stacey McIntosh said. "You know, one less worry, a parent can maybe pay a water bill the electric bill."

The overwhelming turnout during the drive will help make spirits bright for children to feel the joy of Christmas.

"It's just the benefit of knowing that you're helping out families in general and you get to help out kids in the process," McIntosh said.

Toys for Tots is collecting toys until Dec. 6. Wednesday, Dec. 1, is the last day to sign up for a child.

Monetary donations are accepted. Make checks payable to Toys for Tots.

Donations can also be made online here. All donations made online through this site stay locally.