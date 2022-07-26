Local fantasy football group gearing up for new season to benefit Toys for Tots

For Fantasy Sake is getting ready for its second season, ready to raise money for Toys for Tots again, with WQAD's Kory Kuffler and other familiar faces joining.

MOLINE, Ill. — A local fantasy sports group is getting ready for its next season and charity drive, and some familiar faces will be present.

For Fantasy Sake QC, a local fantasy football organization helmed by podcast network For Frequency Sake, is gearing up for its second season of leagues, with headlining participants ranging from local faces to national athletes.

News8 Sports' Kory Kuffler will be joining the roster of celebrity players, alongside For Frequency Sake talent and QC natives like Nationals pitcher Matt Brill, Tigers pitcher Cody Sedlock, QC Steamwheelers linebacker Nathan Sheets, and more.

The group will once again use its season to raise money for Quad Cities Toys for Tots. Organizers say that their goal is to surpass last year's donation of $500.