Warehouse needed for this season's Toys for Tots campaign

MOLINE, Ill. — Editor's note: The video above originally aired on Dec. 1, 2021.

Although most folks may not be thinking about Christmas quite yet, Marines in the Quad Cities have been preparing for their annual Toys for Tots campaign for months.

But the group is in need for someone from the community to step up with a donation of a warehouse or commercial space that can be used as their headquarters this season.

Cpl. Alec Smith, the Marine's Toys for Tots coordinator in the Quad Cities, said the group is looking for a 10,000-15,000 square-foot space, preferably with a loading dock and parking lot.

Smith said he has followed a few leads on warehouse spaces but has yet to get a commitment, so the need is urgent.

If you know of a warehouse or own a space that might be an option, email Cpl. Smith here.

The group is also looking for businesses that would like to host a collection event leading up to the holiday season. Volunteers are always needed for toy sorting and other jobs. If you are interested in hosting a drive or volunteering, click here.

The Marines report they're historically low in receiving toy donations for boys and girls in the 10-to-12-year-old age group, if anyone is looking to get a head start on their donation shopping.

Families interested in receiving toys for their children must register online by Dec. 1. The window has not opened yet for 2022, but will be available here once open. Children must be 12 years or younger to register and proof of guardianship must be presented after applying.