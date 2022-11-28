Still have Thanksgiving leftovers? Here's a recipe to help clear your fridge

It's cold out, which means soup season is going to be here for a while! Here's an easy turkey vegetable soup recipe to get you started for the week.

MOLINE, Ill. — Thanksgiving is officially over, but some of our fridges may have lingering dishes left over. Luckily, there's a recipe that can help you clear out your fridge!

You may need to run to the store for a few items, but this turkey vegetable soup may still help you tidy up your fridge following the holiday.

News 8's Shelby Kluver and Hy-Vee Registered Dietitian Nina Struss team up to show just how easy it is to make this recipe for your family.

Turkey Vegetable Soup

Serves 5.

All you need:

3 (14.5 oz each) cans of reduced-sodium chicken broth.

½ cup sliced celery.

½ cup sliced carrots.

½ cup chopped onion.

2 cups chopped cooked turkey.

¾ cup uncooked wide egg noodles.

1 tbsp. chopped fresh Italian parsley.

cracked pepper to taste.

All you do:

Combine chicken broth, celery, carrots and onion in a Dutch oven. Bring to a boil; reduce heat, cover and simmer for 5 minutes. Stir in turkey, noodles and parsley. Bring to a boil; reduce heat and simmer until noodles are tender, about 10 minutes. Season to taste with black pepper. Ladle into bowls and serve each topped with a cheesy garlic biscuit.

