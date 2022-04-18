Meal Prep Monday: Oven Baked Salmon

Flavorful, one-pan salmon dish in 30 minutes or less.

Easy Oven Baked Salmon

Serves: 5

Prep Time: 10 minutes

Total Time: 30 minutes

All you need:

1 (1-lbs.) Bristol Bay frozen sockeye salmon fillet

1 lemon, sliced; plus additional slices for garnish

½ cup dry white wine

¼ cup fresh dill, lightly packed, plus additional for garnish

¼ cup Gustare Vita olive oil

3 tbsp. fresh lemon juice

2 tbsp. bottled minced garlic

2 tsp. Hy-Vee honey

1 tsp. Hy-Vee Dijon mustard

1 tsp. sea salt

All You Do:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Pat salmon dry with paper towels; cut into portions and set aside.

Line an 11x7-inch baking dish with lemon slices. Add white wine and 1/4 cup dill. Place salmon portions on top.

Combined olive oil, lemon juice, garlic, honey, mustard, and salt in bowl. Pour mixture over salmon in baking dish.