Meal Prep Monday: Oven Baked Salmon

MOLINE, Ill. — A fresh and flavorful salmon recipe that's easy to prepare and quick to cook.
Easy Oven Baked Salmon
Serves: 5
Prep Time: 10 minutes
Total Time: 30 minutes
All you need:
1 (1-lbs.) Bristol Bay frozen sockeye salmon fillet
1 lemon, sliced; plus additional slices for garnish
½ cup dry white wine
¼ cup fresh dill, lightly packed, plus additional for garnish
¼ cup Gustare Vita olive oil
3 tbsp. fresh lemon juice
2 tbsp. bottled minced garlic
2 tsp. Hy-Vee honey
1 tsp. Hy-Vee Dijon mustard
1 tsp. sea salt
All You Do:
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Pat salmon dry with paper towels; cut into portions and set aside.
Line an 11x7-inch baking dish with lemon slices. Add white wine and 1/4 cup dill. Place salmon portions on top.
Combined olive oil, lemon juice, garlic, honey, mustard, and salt in bowl. Pour mixture over salmon in baking dish.
Bake for 16 to 20 minutes or until salmon flakes easily with fork (145 degrees), depending on thickness. Garnish with additional lemon slices and dill, if desired.