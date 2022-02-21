x
Meal Prep Monday: Honey Garlic Chicken

This easy and tasty slow cooker meal takes just 15 minutes of prep.
Credit: WQAD

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — This easy slow cooker meal involves just a few minutes of work that will leave your kitchen smelling good when dinner time rolls around. 

Honey Garlic Chicken

  • Prep Time: 15 minutes
  • Total Time: 3-5 hours in slow cooker
  • Serves: 4

All you need:

  • 4 (5 oz.) boneless skinless chicken breasts
  • ¼ cup flour
  • ¼ cup honey
  • 1/3 cup coconut aminos
  • 1 ½ tablespoon lemon juice
  • 2 teaspoons minced garlic
  • 1 tablespoon quick-cooking tapioca
  • 1 (16 oz.) package Hy-Vee frozen broccoli florets

All You Do:

  1. In a bowl combine honey, coconut aminos, lemon juice, garlic and tapioca; set aside.
  2. In a separate bowl measure out flour. Pat dry chicken and dredge in flour. Place in slow cooker.
  3. Pour honey/coconut aminos mixture over top of chicken.
  4. Cover slow cooker and cook on low for 3-5 hours.
  5. Add broccoli to slow cooker and cook for an additional 20 minutes.
  6. Serve over brown, jasmine or cauliflower rice.

