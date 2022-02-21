This easy and tasty slow cooker meal takes just 15 minutes of prep.

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — This easy slow cooker meal involves just a few minutes of work that will leave your kitchen smelling good when dinner time rolls around.

Find recipe details below and a direct link to Hy-Vee Aisles Online for information to purchase all needed ingredients here.

Honey Garlic Chicken

Prep Time: 15 minutes

Total Time: 3-5 hours in slow cooker

Serves: 4

All you need:

4 (5 oz.) boneless skinless chicken breasts

¼ cup flour

¼ cup honey

1/3 cup coconut aminos

1 ½ tablespoon lemon juice

2 teaspoons minced garlic

1 tablespoon quick-cooking tapioca

1 (16 oz.) package Hy-Vee frozen broccoli florets

All You Do: