ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — This easy slow cooker meal involves just a few minutes of work that will leave your kitchen smelling good when dinner time rolls around.
Find recipe details below and a direct link to Hy-Vee Aisles Online for information to purchase all needed ingredients here.
Honey Garlic Chicken
- Prep Time: 15 minutes
- Total Time: 3-5 hours in slow cooker
- Serves: 4
All you need:
- 4 (5 oz.) boneless skinless chicken breasts
- ¼ cup flour
- ¼ cup honey
- 1/3 cup coconut aminos
- 1 ½ tablespoon lemon juice
- 2 teaspoons minced garlic
- 1 tablespoon quick-cooking tapioca
- 1 (16 oz.) package Hy-Vee frozen broccoli florets
All You Do:
- In a bowl combine honey, coconut aminos, lemon juice, garlic and tapioca; set aside.
- In a separate bowl measure out flour. Pat dry chicken and dredge in flour. Place in slow cooker.
- Pour honey/coconut aminos mixture over top of chicken.
- Cover slow cooker and cook on low for 3-5 hours.
- Add broccoli to slow cooker and cook for an additional 20 minutes.
- Serve over brown, jasmine or cauliflower rice.