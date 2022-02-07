ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — This cheesy potato substitute recipe is the Dietitian's Pick of the Month! The cauliflower tater tot casserole takes just 45 minutes to prep and cook, and serves 6 people.
Find recipe details below and a direct link to Hyvee Aisles Online for information to purchase all needed ingredients here.
Cauliflower Tater Tot Casserole
- Prep Time: 10 minutes
- Total Time: 45 minutes
- Serves: 6
All You Need:
- 1 pound lean ground beef, cooked and drained
- 1 (10-ounce.) can Hy-Vee healthy recipe cream of mushroom soup
- 1/3 cup Hy-Vee skim milk
- 1 (14.5-ounce.) can Hy-Vee no-salt-added green beans, finely chopped, if desired
- 1 teaspoon Hy-Vee garlic powder
- 1/4 teaspoon Hy-Vee ground black pepper
- 1 cup Hy-Vee 2% shredded cheddar cheese
- 1 (14-ounce.) pkg. frozen cauliflower veggie tots
All You Do:
- Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Spray a 9x13-inch baking pan with nonstick cooking spray; set aside.
- Combine milk and cream of mushroom soup in a medium bowl. Add green beans, ground beef, garlic powder, and black pepper; stirring well to combine.
- Place mixture into prepared pan and top with Cheddar cheese. Place cauliflower veggie tots on top. Cook for 35 to 45 minutes or until tots are golden and filling is hot and bubbly.