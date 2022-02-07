This yummy dish takes just 45 minutes to make!

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — This cheesy potato substitute recipe is the Dietitian's Pick of the Month! The cauliflower tater tot casserole takes just 45 minutes to prep and cook, and serves 6 people.

Find recipe details below and a direct link to Hyvee Aisles Online for information to purchase all needed ingredients here.

Cauliflower Tater Tot Casserole

Prep Time: 10 minutes

Total Time: 45 minutes

Serves: 6

All You Need:

1 pound lean ground beef, cooked and drained

1 (10-ounce.) can Hy-Vee healthy recipe cream of mushroom soup

1/3 cup Hy-Vee skim milk

1 (14.5-ounce.) can Hy-Vee no-salt-added green beans, finely chopped, if desired

1 teaspoon Hy-Vee garlic powder

1/4 teaspoon Hy-Vee ground black pepper

1 cup Hy-Vee 2% shredded cheddar cheese

1 (14-ounce.) pkg. frozen cauliflower veggie tots

All You Do: