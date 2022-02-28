ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — These sheet pan chicken fajitas take less than 30 minutes and allow you to cook everything from the main dish to the sides all at once.
Find recipe details below and a direct link to Hy-Vee Aisles Online for information to purchase all needed ingredients here.
Sheet Pan Chicken Fajitas
- Prep Time: 13 minutes
- Total Time: 35 minutes
- Serves: 4
All You Need:
- 1 pound boneless, skinless chicken breasts, cut into bite-size strips
- 3 orange, yellow and/or red bell peppers, seeded and cut into strips
- 1 medium red onion, thinly sliced
- 1 packet (1.25 ounces) Hy-Vee Mexican-style fajita seasoning mix
- 2 tablespoon Hy-Vee vegetable oil
- Lime halves, if desired
- 8 (6-inch) flour tortillas
- Cilantro, for garnish
All You Do:
- Preheat oven to 425 degrees Fahrenheit.
- Toss together chicken, peppers, onion and fajita seasoning mix in a large bowl. Drizzle with oil. Spread on a large rimmed baking sheet. If desired, add lime halves. Roast for 12 minutes or until vegetables are tender and chicken is cooked through, stirring halfway through roasting.
- Wrap tortillas in aluminum foil and place in the oven to warm during the last 5 minutes of roasting. Divide fajita mixture among warm tortillas and serve, if desired, garnish with cilantro.