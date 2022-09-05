x
Food

Meal Prep Monday: Lemony Pasta with Roasted Radishes

A zesty pasta salad that's a perfect spring meal.

MOLINE, Ill. — Roasted Radishes with Lemony Pasta

  • Serves: 10
  • Prep Time: 10 minutes
  • Total Time: 35 minutes

    All You Need:
  • 2 (8-10 oz. each) bunches red radishes with tops
  • 2 ½ tsp. plus 1/3 cup Gustare Vita olive oil, divided
  • ½ tsp. fine sea salt, plus additional to taste
  • 3 clove(s) garlic, minced
  • 1 (12-oz.) pkg. Good Graces gluten-free penne pasta
  • 2 tsp. lemon zest
  • ½ cup fresh lemon juice
  • 2 tbsp. fresh dill, chopped
  • 1 tsp. Hy-Vee lemon pepper seasoning
  • ½ cup Hy-Vee walnut halves, toasted and slightly chopped
  • 1/3 cup Soirée crumbled traditional feta cheese
Credit: wqad

All You Do:

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Line a rimmed baking pan with foil. Trim tops from radishes. Roughly chop leaves; set aside. Discard stems.
  • Cut radishes into quarters. Toss radishes with 2-1/2 teaspoons olive oil and 1/2 teaspoon salt; transfer to prepared baking pan. Roast for 18 minutes. Sprinkle with minced garlic; roast for 2 minutes more or until garlic is golden.
  • Meanwhile, cook pasta in a large Dutch oven for 11 to 13 minutes. Drain pasta. Return hot pasta to Dutch oven. Add chopped radish leaves; toss until slightly wilted.
  • Combine lemon zest, lemon juice, dill, and lemon-pepper seasoning in a small bowl. Slowly whisk in the remaining 1/3 cup olive oil.
  • Add lemon mixture roasted radishes, walnuts, and feta cheese to pasta mixture; toss until combined. Serve at room temperature.

