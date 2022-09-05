Meal Prep Monday: Lemony Pasta with Roasted Radishes

MOLINE, Ill. — Roasted Radishes with Lemony Pasta
- Serves: 10
- Prep Time: 10 minutes
- Total Time: 35 minutes
All You Need:
- 2 (8-10 oz. each) bunches red radishes with tops
- 2 ½ tsp. plus 1/3 cup Gustare Vita olive oil, divided
- ½ tsp. fine sea salt, plus additional to taste
- 3 clove(s) garlic, minced
- 1 (12-oz.) pkg. Good Graces gluten-free penne pasta
- 2 tsp. lemon zest
- ½ cup fresh lemon juice
- 2 tbsp. fresh dill, chopped
- 1 tsp. Hy-Vee lemon pepper seasoning
- ½ cup Hy-Vee walnut halves, toasted and slightly chopped
- 1/3 cup Soirée crumbled traditional feta cheese
All You Do:
- Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Line a rimmed baking pan with foil. Trim tops from radishes. Roughly chop leaves; set aside. Discard stems.
- Cut radishes into quarters. Toss radishes with 2-1/2 teaspoons olive oil and 1/2 teaspoon salt; transfer to prepared baking pan. Roast for 18 minutes. Sprinkle with minced garlic; roast for 2 minutes more or until garlic is golden.
- Meanwhile, cook pasta in a large Dutch oven for 11 to 13 minutes. Drain pasta. Return hot pasta to Dutch oven. Add chopped radish leaves; toss until slightly wilted.
- Combine lemon zest, lemon juice, dill, and lemon-pepper seasoning in a small bowl. Slowly whisk in the remaining 1/3 cup olive oil.
- Add lemon mixture roasted radishes, walnuts, and feta cheese to pasta mixture; toss until combined. Serve at room temperature.
Add ingredients to your Hy-Vee cart here.