x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Food

Meal Prep Monday: How to make a beef and sweet potato Skillet

Sweet and savory one-pan meal with a southwest kick.

More Videos

MOLINE, Illinois — Beef and Sweet Potato Skillet
Serves: 4
Prep Time: 10 minutes
Total Time: 30 minutes

Credit: WQAD

All You Need:

  • 2 tbsp. Gustare Vita olive oil
  • 1 (1-lbs.) lean ground beef
  • 2 large sweet potatoes, peeled and chopped, about 3 cups
  • ½ cup red onion, chopped
  • 1 tsp. Hy-Vee garlic powder
  • 1 tsp. Hy-Vee ground cumin
  • 1 tsp. Hy-Vee salt
  • ½ tsp. Hy-Vee ground cinnamon
  • 1 (15-oz.) can Hy-Vee diced tomatoes, undrained
  • 1 cup fresh spinach, packed
  • 1 lime, juiced
  • Fresh cilantro, for garnish, if desired
  • 1 avocado, peeled, pitted and sliced

All You Do:

Heat olive oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add ground beef and cook until no longer pink (165 degrees) about 5 to 7 minutes. Remove beef from skillet; set aside and keep warm.

Reduce heat to medium and add sweet potatoes and onion to same skillet. Cook until onion softens, about 3 to 5 minutes. Stir in garlic powder, cumin, salt, cinnamon, and canned tomatoes. Cover; cook 7 to 10 minutes or until potatoes are tender, stirring occasionally.

Once potatoes are tender, stir in cooked ground beef, and spinach. Cook 2 to 3 minutes or until heated through and spinach begins to wilt. Remove from heat and stir in lime juice and chopped cilantro, if desired. Top with sliced avocado just before serving.

Related Articles