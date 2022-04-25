Meal Prep Monday: How to make a beef and sweet potato Skillet

Sweet and savory one-pan meal with a southwest kick.

MOLINE, Illinois — Beef and Sweet Potato Skillet

Serves: 4

Prep Time: 10 minutes

Total Time: 30 minutes

All You Need:

2 tbsp. Gustare Vita olive oil

1 (1-lbs.) lean ground beef

2 large sweet potatoes, peeled and chopped, about 3 cups

½ cup red onion, chopped

1 tsp. Hy-Vee garlic powder

1 tsp. Hy-Vee ground cumin

1 tsp. Hy-Vee salt

½ tsp. Hy-Vee ground cinnamon

1 (15-oz.) can Hy-Vee diced tomatoes, undrained

1 cup fresh spinach, packed

1 lime, juiced

Fresh cilantro, for garnish, if desired

1 avocado, peeled, pitted and sliced

All You Do:

Heat olive oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add ground beef and cook until no longer pink (165 degrees) about 5 to 7 minutes. Remove beef from skillet; set aside and keep warm.

Reduce heat to medium and add sweet potatoes and onion to same skillet. Cook until onion softens, about 3 to 5 minutes. Stir in garlic powder, cumin, salt, cinnamon, and canned tomatoes. Cover; cook 7 to 10 minutes or until potatoes are tender, stirring occasionally.