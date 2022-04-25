Meal Prep Monday: How to make a beef and sweet potato Skillet

MOLINE, Illinois — Beef and Sweet Potato Skillet
Serves: 4
Prep Time: 10 minutes
Total Time: 30 minutes
All You Need:
- 2 tbsp. Gustare Vita olive oil
- 1 (1-lbs.) lean ground beef
- 2 large sweet potatoes, peeled and chopped, about 3 cups
- ½ cup red onion, chopped
- 1 tsp. Hy-Vee garlic powder
- 1 tsp. Hy-Vee ground cumin
- 1 tsp. Hy-Vee salt
- ½ tsp. Hy-Vee ground cinnamon
- 1 (15-oz.) can Hy-Vee diced tomatoes, undrained
- 1 cup fresh spinach, packed
- 1 lime, juiced
- Fresh cilantro, for garnish, if desired
- 1 avocado, peeled, pitted and sliced
All You Do:
Heat olive oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add ground beef and cook until no longer pink (165 degrees) about 5 to 7 minutes. Remove beef from skillet; set aside and keep warm.
Reduce heat to medium and add sweet potatoes and onion to same skillet. Cook until onion softens, about 3 to 5 minutes. Stir in garlic powder, cumin, salt, cinnamon, and canned tomatoes. Cover; cook 7 to 10 minutes or until potatoes are tender, stirring occasionally.
Once potatoes are tender, stir in cooked ground beef, and spinach. Cook 2 to 3 minutes or until heated through and spinach begins to wilt. Remove from heat and stir in lime juice and chopped cilantro, if desired. Top with sliced avocado just before serving.