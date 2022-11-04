Meal Prep Monday: Sheet Pan Steak and Veggies

MOLINE, Ill. — A classic "meat and potatoes" recipe can be a staple for the weeknight dinner rotations. This one-pan-wonder uses only the oven and is ready in about 30 minutes!
- Sheet Pan Steak and Veggies
Serves: 4
Prep Time: 5 minutes
Total Time: 35 minutes
All You Need:
- 4 (4-5 oz. each) sirloin steaks
- ½ tsp. Hy-Vee garlic powder
- ½ tsp. Hy-Vee ground black pepper
- 1 (1-lbs.) pkg. garlic herb oven-ready creamer potatoes
- 1 tbsp. Gustare Vita olive oil
- 1 (1-lbs.) bunch fresh broccoli, cut into florets
- 2 tbsp. Hy-Vee unsalted butter, cut into 4 pieces
- Fresh parsley, chopped, for garnish
- Fresh thyme sprigs, for garnish
All You Do:
- Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Line a large sheet pan with foil and coat with nonstick spray. Pat steaks dry with paper towels and pound to 1/2-inch thickness. Season both sides of steak with garlic salt and pepper; set aside.
- Remove potatoes from packaging and toss with olive oil and spice mix. Place in an even layer on prepared baking sheet. Bake 20 minutes or until potatoes are fork-tender; remove from oven.
- Preheat broiler to HIGH. Add broccoli and red onions to sheet pan, tossing to coat. Create 4 wells for steaks on sheet pan. Top each seasoned steak with one piece butter.
- Broil 7 to 10 minutes, flipping steaks halfway through, until steak reaches an internal temperature of 130 degrees for medium-rare. Remove sheet pan from oven and allow steaks to rest for 5 minutes.
- Slice steak across the grain into thin strips. Place back into sheet pan and garnish with fresh parsley and thyme sprigs, if desired.