x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Food

Meal Prep Monday: Sheet Pan Steak and Veggies

A one-pan wonder in 30 minutes!

More Videos

MOLINE, Ill. — A classic "meat and potatoes" recipe can be a staple for the weeknight dinner rotations. This one-pan-wonder uses only the oven and is ready in about 30 minutes! 

Credit: wqad
  • Sheet Pan Steak and Veggies
    Serves: 4
    Prep Time: 5 minutes
    Total Time: 35 minutes

    All You Need:
  • 4 (4-5 oz. each) sirloin steaks
  • ½ tsp. Hy-Vee garlic powder
  • ½ tsp. Hy-Vee ground black pepper
  • 1 (1-lbs.) pkg. garlic herb oven-ready creamer potatoes
  • 1 tbsp. Gustare Vita olive oil
  • 1 (1-lbs.) bunch fresh broccoli, cut into florets
  • 2 tbsp. Hy-Vee unsalted butter, cut into 4 pieces
  • Fresh parsley, chopped, for garnish
  • Fresh thyme sprigs, for garnish

    All You Do:
  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Line a large sheet pan with foil and coat with nonstick spray. Pat steaks dry with paper towels and pound to 1/2-inch thickness. Season both sides of steak with garlic salt and pepper; set aside.
  • Remove potatoes from packaging and toss with olive oil and spice mix. Place in an even layer on prepared baking sheet. Bake 20 minutes or until potatoes are fork-tender; remove from oven.
  • Preheat broiler to HIGH. Add broccoli and red onions to sheet pan, tossing to coat. Create 4 wells for steaks on sheet pan. Top each seasoned steak with one piece butter.
  • Broil 7 to 10 minutes, flipping steaks halfway through, until steak reaches an internal temperature of 130 degrees for medium-rare. Remove sheet pan from oven and allow steaks to rest for 5 minutes.
  • Slice steak across the grain into thin strips. Place back into sheet pan and garnish with fresh parsley and thyme sprigs, if desired.

Related Articles