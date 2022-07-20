Genesis hosts mock trauma drill event to court health care industry hopefuls

Students learned about trauma work through a mock trauma drill on Wednesday morning.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Genesis Health System looked to recruit its next generation of health care workers through a mock trauma drill.

It's all part of the hospital's GAIN program, where high school students can explore different aspects of health care work.

Davenport West High School Junior Kaylin Ruckoldt said she had planned on entering the medical field since she was ten.

"I've always been interested in the medical field, and I plan to become a trauma surgeon in the future. So this camp is just a really great opportunity to get at least like the ground level, and like the basics of like health care, and like what you're going to be doing in healthcare, what most people are going to be doing. And it's just a great opportunity to explore, like different jobs and experiences within the medical field, because there's so many different opportunities and jobs," Ruckoldt said.

Currently, Genesis health has over two hundred job openings system-wide.

"The medical field and like, how many people that have lost their jobs or like, have left the medical field because of the pandemic and how it's been affected has definitely pushed me to want to become a trauma surgeon more, because I want to be able to help people and I want to be able to take care of people," she added.