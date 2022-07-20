UnityPoint Health-Trinity to host an in-person hiring event July 21

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Editors note: The video above is from June 22.
UnityPoint Health is hosting a job fair on Thursday, July 21 at Trinity College of Nursing at 2122 25th Avenue in Rock Island.
The event is being held from 4 to 7 p.m., and recruiters and department managers are looking for various entry-level and experienced patient care team members.
Areas of interest include:
• RN*
• LPN*
• Certified Medical Assistant*
• Patient Care Tech (No experience necessary for this role, on-the-job training offered)
• Paramedic or EMT
• Ultrasound*
• Radiology
• Surgical Techs*
*sign-on bonuses are available for these positions
"We're looking for a diverse group of individuals to bring their talent and passion for helping others to our amazing team," says Sammy Widener, Regional Talent Acquisition Manager for UnityPoint Health – Trinity.
Applicants are asked to bring a resume and apply online at unitypoint.org/careers prior to the event. On-the-spot interviews are being offered.