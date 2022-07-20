UnityPoint Health-Trinity to host an in-person hiring event July 21

The hiring event will focus on filling clinical positions in UnityPoint's hospitals, home care and clinics in the Quad Cities and Muscatine.

UnityPoint Health is hosting a job fair on Thursday, July 21 at Trinity College of Nursing at 2122 25th Avenue in Rock Island.

The event is being held from 4 to 7 p.m., and recruiters and department managers are looking for various entry-level and experienced patient care team members.

Areas of interest include:

• RN*

• LPN*

• Certified Medical Assistant*

• Patient Care Tech (No experience necessary for this role, on-the-job training offered)

• Paramedic or EMT

• Ultrasound*

• Radiology

• Surgical Techs*

*sign-on bonuses are available for these positions

"We're looking for a diverse group of individuals to bring their talent and passion for helping others to our amazing team," says Sammy Widener, Regional Talent Acquisition Manager for UnityPoint Health – Trinity.