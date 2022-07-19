EICC offering substitute teaching classes amid teacher shortage

EICC is hosting a pair of training classes this weekend for those interested in substitute teaching, and you don't need a background in education.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Want to get into teaching but don't have a background or training in education? Eastern Iowa Community Colleges is opening an opportunity this weekend.

To help the local school districts struggling with staffing amid a teacher shortage, EICC is offering a pair of substitute teacher training sessions on July 23 and 24 from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Scott Community College Urban Campus in Davenport.

The courses include lessons on ethics, classroom management, diversity and instructional strategies. If completed successfully, with the proper background qualifications, students will be eligible for substitute teaching in Iowa K-12 schools.

In order to become qualified, you must have an Associate's Degree or 60 hours of credit at a regionally accredited institution. You must then complete the Board of Educational Examiners Approved Substitute Authorization Program, which is what the course is offering.

Paraeducators who have limited substitute authorizations for their special education classroom may now also serve as regular substitutes in any classroom.

EICC says that substitute teaching is a great position for people with flexible schedules, like working with students, and are looking for extra money. They add that the job is open to people of all ages and statuses, from college graduates to retirees.