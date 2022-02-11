Taking it on the run: REO Speedwagon, Styx bring 2022 tour to QC

As part of their "Live & UnZoomed Tour," Styx and REO Speedwagon will play the TaxSlayer Center this September.

MOLINE, Ill. — Editor's Note: The video above is from Jan. 22, 2022. Read more here.

REO Speedwagon is "back on the road again" - this time with fellow '70s rock band Styx! New dates for the "Live & UnZoomed Tour" were announced Friday morning, and the list now includes a stop in the Quad Cities.

A once-in-a-lifetime experience, classic-rock lovers will get the chance to hear mega-hits "Come Sail Away," "Mr. Roboto," "Can't Fight This Feeling," "Take It on the Run" and more live on Tuesday, Sept. 6 at the TaxSlayer Center in Moline.

The show will also feature Canadian rock band Loverboy, known for songs like "Working for the Weekend" and "Turn Me Loose."

Tickets for the newly announced tour dates will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 18 through Live Nation. V.I.P. packages and exclusive presales can be found starting at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 15 on REOSpeedwagon.com and StyxWorld.com.