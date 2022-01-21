x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Events

Thomas Rhett's 'Bring the Bar to You Tour' coming October to QC

Country singer Thomas Rhett will be playing a show Oct. 13 at the TaxSlayer Center.
Credit: AP
Thomas Rhett performs at the 56th annual Academy of Country Music Awards on Saturday, April 17, 2021, at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Tenn. The awards show airs on April 18 with both live and prerecorded segments. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

MOLINE, Ill. — Grammy-nominated country singer Thomas Rhett just announced the venue lineup for his "Bring the Bar to You Tour," and it includes a stop in the Illinois Quad Cities.

Rhett, on Oct. 13, will play the TaxSlayer Center with special guests Parker McCollum and Conner Smith.

The name of the nationwide tour, according to the tour announcement, comes from a song on Rhett's upcoming studio album "Where We Started," which will drop on April 1 - no joke!

Tickets for the general public go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 28. 

HomeTeam members - Rhett's official fan club - will have access to tickets at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 25. Citi cardmembers will have access to a presale from noon Tuesday, Jan. 25 through 10 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 27.

Related Articles

In Other News

QC Chamber will hold business forum to help local labor shortage