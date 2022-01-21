Thomas Rhett's 'Bring the Bar to You Tour' coming October to QC

Country singer Thomas Rhett will be playing a show Oct. 13 at the TaxSlayer Center.

MOLINE, Ill. — Grammy-nominated country singer Thomas Rhett just announced the venue lineup for his "Bring the Bar to You Tour," and it includes a stop in the Illinois Quad Cities.

Rhett, on Oct. 13, will play the TaxSlayer Center with special guests Parker McCollum and Conner Smith.

The name of the nationwide tour, according to the tour announcement, comes from a song on Rhett's upcoming studio album "Where We Started," which will drop on April 1 - no joke!

Tickets for the general public go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 28.