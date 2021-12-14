Lend 'em your ears, Korn is coming to the Quad Cities in 2022

Tickets for the band's nationwide arena tour go on sale 9 a.m. Friday, Dec. 17.

MOLINE, Ill. — Following the release of its newest album "Requiem" on Feb. 4, '90s metal band Korn will launch a 19-date tour in March 2022.

The tour will play arenas nationwide, with cities including Des Moines, Madison, Wichita, Kansas City, Minneapolis and more.

Quad Cities metalheads will get the chance see the band live March 25 at the TaxSlayer Center in Moline. The concert will feature performances from guests Chevelle and Code Orange.