LIST: Get in the holiday spirit with these festive QC events

MOLINE, Ill. — Searching for activities to get you and your friends or family in the festive mood? Look no further! We’ve made a whole list of holiday events in the Quad Cities area you won't want to miss.
The many cities that make up the Quad Cities area each have their own holiday traditions and events for locals and visitors to take part in. Here are just some of the holiday events taking place this year:
- Analog & Lopiez Pizza's Super Awesome Christmas Time pop-up:
- Holiday pop-up Super Awesome Christmas Time, featuring over 30,000 Christmas lights, 1,000 feet of tinsel, specialty cocktails, surprise visits from Santa, DJs and more, will be set up from Nov. 27 through Dec. 31 at the Moline City Centre. The pop-up is open for families until 9 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays.
- Augustana College presents “Christmas at Augustana”:
- The holiday concert, which takes place Dec. 4-5 at the college’s Centennial Hall, will feature performances from the Augustana Brass Ensemble, Augustana Symphony Orchestra, Ascension Ringers, Augustana Choir, Jenny Lind Vocal Ensemble and the Augustana Concert Chorale. Purchase tickets for the concerts here.
- Black Box Theatre presents “Christmas Carol: On the Air”:
- The show, running Dec. 2-12, features the classic Charles Dickens story among the setting of a 1940s radio show, with period commercials and sound effects to transport you back in time. Find tickets for the show here.
- Bereskin Gallery’s “Color Your Christmas” exhibit:
- The holiday exhibit, featuring work from 45 area artists, opens Friday, Dec. 3 at the Bereskin Gallery in Bettendorf. The public is invited to the opening reception from 5:30-7:30 p.m. with live music, a holiday snow village and train exhibit, and meet and watch artist demonstrations. The exhibit will be on display through Jan. 6.
- The gallery’s Holiday Make and Take Santa’s Workshop for all ages will take place Saturday, Dec. 4. Students will be able to make and decorate a clay ornament, and there will be other ornaments ready to paint. Register here for the workshop.
- Christkindlmarkt Quad Cities:
- Visit Downtown Davenport Dec. 3-5 to celebrate the city’s German heritage. Get a taste of German fare, sip craft brews from Front Street Brewery, listen to live performances and shop art and gifts from over 70 vendors. The event runs from 4-9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3; from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4; and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5. Learn more here.
- Start the fun early at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 2 with the Krampus Krawl, which tours a variety of bars downtown.
- Christmas at the Apple River Fort:
- Visit the Apple River Fort Historic Site in Elizabeth, Illinois, to take part in historical Christmas celebrations, experience a typical frontier German Christmas, play with old-time toys, visit the trading post, barter for goods and learn how Dec. 25 is the “Day the World Turned Upside-Down.” Learn more about the event here.
- Geneseo Christmas Walk:
- Stroll from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11 through the streets of Geneseo for the annual Christmas Walk. This year’s theme is “All of the Lights,” and visitors will get the chance to see some breathtaking light displays. Enjoy several events and activities throughout the day with the whole family, and while you’re there, partake in some dining or holiday shopping to support the city’s small businesses.
- Kickoff to Christmas:
- Stephaine and Toney Genova put on the annual event, featuring dozens of giant light-up inflatables, in front of their home at 1709 East 3rd St. in Coal Valley. Visitors from all over the Quad Cities come out to catch a glimpse of the glowing forest of inflatables. And while you’re there, bring money or canned foods items to contribute to the couple’s holiday food baskets for area families. Learn more about the event here.
- Orchestra Iowa and Ballet Quad Cities present “The Nutcracker”:
- Bring the whole family to watch the performance that features dazzling costumes, live music and amazing dancers 2:30 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11 and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 12 at the Adler Theatre in Davenport. Find tickets for the event here.
- Orpheum Theatre presents “Let It Show!”:
- The show, presented at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4 and 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5 at the Orpheum Theater in Galesburg, will include dances, comedy and all your favorite holiday songs and stories. Tickets can be purchased here.
- Weed Park Festival of Lights:
- Muscatine’s Weed Park will shine bright with holiday lights Dec. 3-26. Viewers will be able to drive through the display from 5:30-7:30 p.m. daily, with the route starting at the park’s Washington Street entrance and ending at the Colorado Street exit. Drop off a non-perishable food donation at the entrance to benefit local food pantries.
- Winter Nights Winters Lights at the Quad City Botanical Center:
- The annual Winter Nights Winter Lights, powered by MidAmerican Energy Company, returns to the center Nov. 17 through Jan. 2. This year marks the 5th anniversary of the event, and the display will be the biggest one yet with over 160,000 bulbs. Stroll through the gardens, treat yourself to hot cocoa and tour the various lawns and ponds from 5-9 p.m. Wednesdays-Sundays. Find tickets here.