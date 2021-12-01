x
Events

LIST: Get in the holiday spirit with these festive QC events

'Tis the season for holiday events, and we've made a whole list of them in the Quad Cities area you won't want to miss.
MOLINE, Ill. — Searching for activities to get you and your friends or family in the festive mood? Look no further! We’ve made a whole list of holiday events in the Quad Cities area you won't want to miss.

The many cities that make up the Quad Cities area each have their own holiday traditions and events for locals and visitors to take part in. Here are just some of the holiday events taking place this year:

  • Analog & Lopiez Pizza's Super Awesome Christmas Time pop-up:
    • Holiday pop-up Super Awesome Christmas Time, featuring over 30,000 Christmas lights, 1,000 feet of tinsel, specialty cocktails, surprise visits from Santa, DJs and more, will be set up from Nov. 27 through Dec. 31 at the Moline City Centre. The pop-up is open for families until 9 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays.
  • Augustana College presents “Christmas at Augustana”:
    • The holiday concert, which takes place Dec. 4-5 at the college’s Centennial Hall, will feature performances from the Augustana Brass Ensemble, Augustana Symphony Orchestra, Ascension Ringers, Augustana Choir, Jenny Lind Vocal Ensemble and the Augustana Concert Chorale. Purchase tickets for the concerts here.
  • Black Box Theatre presents “Christmas Carol: On the Air”:
    • The show, running Dec. 2-12, features the classic Charles Dickens story among the setting of a 1940s radio show, with period commercials and sound effects to transport you back in time. Find tickets for the show here.
  • Bereskin Gallery’s “Color Your Christmas” exhibit:
  • Christkindlmarkt Quad Cities:
    • Visit Downtown Davenport Dec. 3-5 to celebrate the city’s German heritage. Get a taste of German fare, sip craft brews from Front Street Brewery, listen to live performances and shop art and gifts from over 70 vendors. The event runs from 4-9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3; from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4; and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5. Learn more here.
    • Start the fun early at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 2 with the Krampus Krawl, which tours a variety of bars downtown.
  • Christmas at the Apple River Fort:
    • Visit the Apple River Fort Historic Site in Elizabeth, Illinois, to take part in historical Christmas celebrations, experience a typical frontier German Christmas, play with old-time toys, visit the trading post, barter for goods and learn how Dec. 25 is the “Day the World Turned Upside-Down.” Learn more about the event here.
  • Geneseo Christmas Walk:
    • Stroll from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11 through the streets of Geneseo for the annual Christmas Walk. This year’s theme is “All of the Lights,” and visitors will get the chance to see some breathtaking light displays. Enjoy several events and activities throughout the day with the whole family, and while you’re there, partake in some dining or holiday shopping to support the city’s small businesses.
  • Kickoff to Christmas:
  • Orchestra Iowa and Ballet Quad Cities present “The Nutcracker”:
    • Bring the whole family to watch the performance that features dazzling costumes, live music and amazing dancers 2:30 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11 and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 12 at the Adler Theatre in Davenport. Find tickets for the event here.
  • Orpheum Theatre presents “Let It Show!”:
    • The show, presented at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4 and 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5 at the Orpheum Theater in Galesburg, will include dances, comedy and all your favorite holiday songs and stories. Tickets can be purchased here.
  • Weed Park Festival of Lights:
  • Winter Nights Winters Lights at the Quad City Botanical Center:

