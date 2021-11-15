x
Holidays

Don't delay: When to ship out your gifts to arrive before the holidays

The earlier you send out those cards and gifts, the better this year. The deadline for USPS ground service is Dec. 15.
MOLINE, Ill — Your presents might not be home for Christmas this year if you don't get a move on it now.

Last year, shipping carriers FedEx, UPS and the U.S. Postal Service saw a huge spike in shipping volume as a result of limited in-store shopping and an increased number of families spending the holidays apart.

Although about 79% of Americans 12 or older go into this holiday season with at least one COVID-19 vaccination, similar delays can be expected. In addition, many retailers have advised customers to start their holiday shopping early this year because supply chain delays and labor shortages will likely cause a limited supply of goods on store shelves.

For those hoping to send out gifts and holiday cards for Hanukkah (Nov. 28 -Dec. 2), Christmas (Dec. 25), Kwanzaa (Dec. 26 - Jan. 1) or any other winter occasion, here are the domestic shipping deadlines for them to arrive on time.

For packages to arrive before Dec. 25 via FedEx, ship by:

  • Ground Economy - Dec. 9.
  • Ground, Freight Priority and Freight Direct - Dec. 15.
  • 3Day Freight and Express Saver - Dec. 21.
  • 2Day and 2Day Freight - Dec. 22.
  • 1Day Freight - Dec. 23.
  • Same Day - Dec. 24.

For packages to arrive before Dec. 25 via UPS, ship by:

For packages or mail to arrive before Dec. 25 via USPS, ship by:

For USPS service to contiguous U.S.:

  • Retail Ground - Dec. 15.
  • First-Class Mail - Dec. 17.
  • Priority Mail - Dec. 18.
  • Priority Mail Express - Dec. 23.

For USPS service to Hawaii:

  • Retail Ground - Not offered.
  • First-Class Mail - Dec. 17.
  • Priority Mail - Dec. 17.
  • Priority Mail Express - Dec. 21.

For USPS service to Alaska:

  • Retail Ground - Dec. 2.
  • First-Class Mail - Dec. 17.
  • Priority Mail - Dec. 18.
  • Priority Mail Express - Dec. 21.

