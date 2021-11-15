Don't delay: When to ship out your gifts to arrive before the holidays

The earlier you send out those cards and gifts, the better this year. The deadline for USPS ground service is Dec. 15.

MOLINE, Ill — Your presents might not be home for Christmas this year if you don't get a move on it now.

Last year, shipping carriers FedEx, UPS and the U.S. Postal Service saw a huge spike in shipping volume as a result of limited in-store shopping and an increased number of families spending the holidays apart.

For those hoping to send out gifts and holiday cards for Hanukkah (Nov. 28 -Dec. 2), Christmas (Dec. 25), Kwanzaa (Dec. 26 - Jan. 1) or any other winter occasion, here are the domestic shipping deadlines for them to arrive on time.

For packages to arrive before Dec. 25 via FedEx, ship by:

Ground Economy - Dec. 9.

Ground, Freight Priority and Freight Direct - Dec. 15.

3Day Freight and Express Saver - Dec. 21.

2Day and 2Day Freight - Dec. 22.

1Day Freight - Dec. 23.

Same Day - Dec. 24.

For packages to arrive before Dec. 25 via UPS, ship by:

Ground - Calculate your delivery deadline.

3 Day Select - Dec. 21.

2nd Day Air - Dec. 22.

Next Day Air - Dec. 23.

For packages or mail to arrive before Dec. 25 via USPS, ship by:

For USPS service to contiguous U.S.:

Retail Ground - Dec. 15.

First-Class Mail - Dec. 17.

Priority Mail - Dec. 18.

Priority Mail Express - Dec. 23.

For USPS service to Hawaii:

Retail Ground - Not offered.

First-Class Mail - Dec. 17.

Priority Mail - Dec. 17.

Priority Mail Express - Dec. 21.

For USPS service to Alaska: