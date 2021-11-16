Gardens aglow: QC Botanical Center hosts 5th annual Winter Nights Winter Lights

The annual event kicks off Wednesday, Nov. 17 and continues into the new year at the Quad City Botanical Center in Rock Island.

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Over 160,000 blinding bulbs will light up the winter blooms of the Quad City Botanical Center's outdoor gardens starting Wednesday.

The annual Winter Nights Winter Lights, powered by MidAmerican Energy Company, returns to the center Nov. 17 through Jan. 2. This year marks the 5th anniversary of the event, and the display will be the biggest one yet.

Admission for the event is $8 for adults, $4 for those 2-15 and free for those under 2. For members of the Quad City Botanical Center, you can receive $2 off the price of admission Thursdays-Sundays and free admission on Wednesdays.

Stroll through the gardens, treat yourself to hot cocoa and tour the various lawns and ponds from 5-9 p.m. Wednesdays-Sundays. The exhibit will be closed on Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Several events will take place throughout the life of this year's light display, including a blood drive, visits with Santa Claus and date nights featuring seasonal cocktails and live music.