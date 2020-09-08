Multiple tornadoes reported across Illinois on Monday, August 9

The National Weather Service is surveying counties in Illinois where tornadoes reportedly touched down.

BUREAU COUNTY, Ill. — Editor's Note: The video above was taken by News 8 viewer Jason Ruff, near Wyanet, around 8 p.m. Monday, August 9

Tornados were reported around Bureau County on Monday evening, August 9, according to observations submitted to the National Weather Service.

The agency planned to have a survey team assess the damage on Tuesday.

Observation history shows that three tornadoes were reported in that area between 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., two by trained spotters and a third by the public. These were reported near Van Orin, Arlington, and Wyanet.

"While tornadoes were reported to have mainly touched down in rural and open fields, some damage was reported in and around the Arlington, IL area," read the NWS event summary.

According to the National Weather Service, at least six tornadoes touched down in northern Illinois Monday.

Meteorologist Rafal Ogorek says that based on video, photos and storm reports provided by storm spotters and storm chasers, the agency has confirmed that six tornadoes caused damage in Ogle, DeKalb, and Kane Counties and Lee counties.

Shortly before 9 p.m., damage to power poles was reported near Kewanee, in Henry County.

News 8 viewers shared photos and video of what they spotted Monday night.