Timeline: How the derecho arrived in the Quad Cities

The derecho on August 10, 2020 wound up costing communities upwards of $11.2 billion in damages.

The Quad Cities area fell victim to the most expensive storm in United States history on August 10, 2020. The derecho came into the News 8 viewing area that Monday afternoon with 70 mph winds.

The storm originated from a system of severe thunderstorms in northern Nebraska and southeast South Dakota that morning, ultimately spanning 90,000 square miles and impacting more than 20 million people as it made its way across the Midwest.

The first counties in our viewing area stared reporting high winds shortly before 1 p.m. Cedar County logged 70mph winds at 12:51 p.m.' Henry County reported 58 mph winds at 12:55 p.m.

The following timeline is from storm observations reported to the National Weather Service on Monday, August 10, 2020:

(List is organized based on times, and when the storm first made its way into each county)

Cedar County, Iowa

12:51 p.m. - 70mph winds in West Branch

1 p.m.- 61 mph winds two miles west of Lime City

1:05 p.m. - Large tree branches blown off trees with an estimate of 60 mph winds in Lowden

1:12 p.m. - Tree limbs down everywhere in Bennett

Jones County, Iowa

1 p.m. -

Large tree limbs and fences are down in Olin

Widespread trees, power lines and limbs down around the county

1:30 p.m. - Old hickory tree and 18-inch diameter tree broken halfway up.

Muscatine County, Iowa

1 p.m. - Large tree down a mile north-northeast of Muscatine

1:05 p.m. -

75 mph wind gusts in Muscatine

Downed trees and an amateur radio operator tower down two miles east-northeast of Muscatine

Several large tree branches down as well as several power flashes in West Liberty

1:15 p.m. - 58 mph wind gusts at the Muscatine Airport

1:30 p.m. - Trees down and damage to an outbuilding north of Wildcat Den State Park

Scott County, Iowa

1:15 p.m. - Tree damage around Dixon, large tree limbs and trees down

1:23 p.m. - Flagpole bent over two miles southwest of Davenport

1:25 p.m. - 60 knot (69 mph) wind gust at the Davenport Municipal Airport

1:26 p.m. - 75 mph wind gust in Davenport

1:28 p.m. -

Large tree uprooted and laying across a yard; large limbs down in the street, two miles west-southwest of Bettendorf

Multiple trees down with very strong winds, one mile northwest of Eldridge

1:30 p.m. - Large trees down in Bettendorf

1:45 p.m. -

86 mph wind gusts at the Davenport Airport

Numerous tree limbs down around the airport, including a three-foot wide sycamore tree that was partly rotted

Power pole snapped near airport entrance

1:47 p.m. - Multiple semis blown over on Highway 61, one mile west-southwest of Mount Joy

1:52 p.m. - 68 mph wind gust, one mile north-northwest of Bettendorf

1:58 p.m. - Eight-inch branch snapped and numerous additional tree damage one mile west of Riverdale

2:02 p.m. - 60 to 70 mph winds estimated in Park View

Des Moines County, Iowa

1:22 p.m. - 60 mph wind gusts at the Burlington Regional Airport

1:24 p.m. - 6-inch tree limbs down across power lines in Danville

1:27 p.m. - Tree branches down all over in Mediapolis

1:30 p.m. - Trees down across the road, one mile east of West Burlington

Rock Island County, Illinois

1:28 p.m. -

60 mph wind gusts three miles west-northwest of Oak Grove

68 mph wind gusts at Quad City International Airport

1:30 p.m. - Tree that's one-foot in diameter snapped, two miles south-southwest of Coal Valley

1:35 p.m. -

77 mph wind gusts at the Quad City International Airport

Large tree limbs down and on top of homes one mile southwest of Silvis

1:44 p.m. - Tree limbs down near SouthPark Mall in Moline

1:45 p.m. Trees down in Port Byron

1:48 p.m. - 79 mph wind gusts at the Quad City International Airport

1:50 p.m. - Powerlines and trees down in Rock Island and Moline

Looking at the timeline of the 2020 derecho, it was a fast-moving and quickly-evolving event from start to finish. Incredible lead time in terms of warnings. With the new WEA alerts now in place, we're even better prepared for the next one. pic.twitter.com/VJ3ggh0JOC — Andrew Stutzke (@StutzkeWX) August 10, 2021

Mercer County, Illinois

1:33 p.m. - An old barn and outbuildings' roofs were ripped off in Preemption

Warren County, Illinois

1:40 p.m. - A few trees and power lines are down near Little York

1:50 p.m. - Several trees and power lines are down in town near Monmouth

Clinton County, Iowa

1:45 p.m. - 69 mph winds at the Clinton Airport

1:47 p.m. - Significant roof damage at radio station KMCN, roofing and insulation materials blown into adjacent field

2 p.m. -

Reports of trees, limbs, and power lines down around the county

74 mph wind gusts at the Clinton Airport

Jo Daviess County, Illinois

1:46 p.m. -

60 to 70 mph wind gusts

Tree, six-inch in diameter, is downed near Nora

Henry County, Illinois

1:53 p.m. - Two large tree limbs down in a yard in Geneseo

2:15 p.m. -

Several tree limbs snapped in Kewanee

Trampoline blown over onto its side in Kewanee

Mercer County, Illinois

2 p.m. - Four to six inch tree limb down in Cable

Whiteside County, Illinois

2:15 p.m. - Tree limbs down in Morrison, between four to six inches in diameter or later

Bureau County, Illinois