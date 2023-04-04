Moline's Belgrade bar now without a roof after Tuesday's devastating storms

The Moline bar's roof was peeled off by extreme winds, with bricks thrown across the street.

MOLINE, Ill. — A Moline bar is now without a roof following the morning rounds of storms that dealt heavy damage to Rock Island County on Tuesday.

Steve's Belgrade on 16th Street, just down the street from WQAD, now faces an extended closure while the building lies roofless. The building's roof was peeled off by strong winds, and other debris from the building was scattered into the surrounding streets.

Traffic on 16th Street remains blocked following the cleanup effort.

Bartender Jordan Ohlweiler said he was woken up by the news of the building's damage Tuesday.

"There's a lot of loyal customers that come in here, and they really love this place," said Ohlweiler. "And even then, just now, we had people up here, you know, very concerned about it and hoping that it's going to be fine."

It's believed that the roof is the only thing damaged during the storms.

