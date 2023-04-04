'Everything went everywhere' | Confirmed EF-2 tornado hits Colona Tuesday

The Tuesday storm caused extensive damage to homes and businesses. Gas station workers described a chaotic situation where doors were thrown open from the wind.

COLONA, Ill. — The extreme storm weather on April 4 caused significant damage to gas stations, businesses and homes in Colona. StormTrack8 Chief Meteorologist James Zahara said there was a confirmed EF-2 tornado that hit the town with wind gusts up to 120 mph.

The Shell gas station on 5th Street off of Illinois Highway 87 took heavy damage, with the roof and front wall of the convenience store collapsing.

Just behind the station, the roof of Hometown Bait & Paddle was almost completely torn off, with the front of the building crushed.

The Colona Fire Department said that two people were trapped underneath debris at the Shell gas station and later rescued, with no injuries reported.

Just across the street, two workers from the 7-Eleven convenience store attached to the BP gas station described the chaotic situation when the storm hit.

"I was actually in the back doing some paperwork that I normally do during the day," assistant store director Mandi said. "All of a sudden I heard this big crash and boom, my back door flew open. My employee yelled for me, I came up, I looked outside, I noticed the Shell next door looked gone to me. We hurried up and we had to shut our door 'cause everything went everywhere in the store."

"I was at the register at 7-Eleven and saw the sky go completely black," employee Cory said. "All the wind was knocking everything around here —there was debris flying around like crazy and like Mandi said, as soon as that boom kicked, the doors blew open, she ran from the back like a Subaru and she had to help me shut the door cause the wind was so strong."

Mandi described her reaction to seeing the Shell station destroyed.

"Overwhelming, worried about the people inside," she said. "We didn't want to interrupt everybody that was working to make sure everybody was safe. We're thankful that we're okay."

Nearby at a mobile home neighborhood, one homeowner described feeling their house lift up before slamming back down. That house could be seen slanted with one side lifted up and debris was thrown around.

The owner added that she bought the house last year and has no insurance, and will move out as soon as possible.

