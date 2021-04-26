Moline opens new pedestrian and bike path below I-74 bridge

Officials cut the ribbon on the new pathway helping keep people safe while making their way down River Drive.

MOLINE, Ill. — The ribbon has been cut on a Moline path designed to keep pedestrians and bikers safe near the new I-74 bridge.

The path winds under the bridge, allowing people to continue straight down River Drive. Previously, one had had to cross over the bridge at on/off ramps, which posed a significant risk to safety.

"This was always a concern especially when they routed traffic right here it was constant," says local cyclist Sue Johsnon. "...And so we were an irritation to the motorists, and they were an irritation to us so we're very excited about the new lane."