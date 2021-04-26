River Bandits opening ticket sales on April 30th

The Quad City baseball team will soon be ready to welcome fans back into the stands of Modern Woodmen Park.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — The Quad City River Bandits are gearing up to open ticket sales for the 2021 season and welcome fans back to Modern Woodmen Park.

The box office will begin selling individual tickets on April 30 at 10 a.m. Purchases can be made by calling calling the River Bandits box office at 563-333-2737, or at the ticket window during normal business hours.

Additionally, fans with 2020 tickets can exchange them for tickets to any 2021 season game, depending on availability, and fans with vouchers can trade them in for new vouchers.

Modern Woodmen Park will be opening at normal capacity, but will encourage social distancing and mask usage for fans. Additionally, seating for the first few rows of the stadium closest to the playing field will not be made available.

Ticket plan holders' seats may be moved for the season to accommodate social distancing.

The Park will also become a mostly cash-free facility, and officials ask customers to purchase items with credit and debit cards to help prevent physical contact.