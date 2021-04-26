Genesis expands walk-in vaccinations to all visitors

The hospital's vaccination clinic at the former Dick's Sporting Goods in Davenport is now open to serve all who walk in during certain timeframes.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Genesis Health System's walk-in vaccination clinic in Davenport, Iowa is now open for all to go in and get their shots.

In a press release on Monday, April 26, the hospital announced that its open vaccination clinic, located at the former Dick's Sporting Goods location at 5250 Elmore Ave. in Davenport, would be accepting all walk-in visitors in certain timeframes.