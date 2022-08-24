Davenport officials discuss proposal to turn 1-way downtown streets into 2-ways

Davenport's 3rd and 4th streets are at the center of the conversion for adding two-way traffic to the downtown area.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Davenport's downtown streets could end up turning from one-way to two-ways.

The issue was brought before the City Council in a Wednesday, Aug. 24 meeting

"Overwhelmingly, folks have told me, they do not want this," Ward 1 Alderman Rick Dunn said.

It's been a discussion in the community since the 1980s.

"It really is a thoughtful investment in where we've been, how we got here, and where we can go in the future," Alderman-At-Large JJ Condon said.

Davenport's 3rd and 4th streets are at the center of the conversion.

"I ask my fellow council members to look at this with looking back at the vote in 10 years, not infuriating repercussions that the change will be bad," Ward 2 Alderman Maria Dickmann said.

Some said it would benefit businesses and improve safety.

"Main complaints I hear from tenants are, number one, speeding," one business owner said. "Number two, when you're crossing the street on a one-way, you have the tendency to only look one direction."

"I support two-way traffic," Alderman-At-Large Kyle Gripp said. "And if it's good for the downtown, it's also good for the neighborhoods."

Others said it would increase traffic issues.

"I would say that the overwhelming majority of people in the 6th ward say, 'Ben,' don't vote for this," Ward 6 Alderman Ben Jobgen said.

The streets used to run both ways in the 1950s.

"This will improve walkability, which improves this for people who maybe don't have transportation," one resident said.

A few residents asked the council to put the matter into an election. Officials said that Iowa State law does not allow this type of measure to be placed on the ballot.