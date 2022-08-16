Federal grant will allow Davenport to add 4 electric buses to its fleet in the next 2 years

The funds will provide CitiBus with the resources it needs to bring Davenport up to speed with the technology.

Four new electric buses will join Davenport CitiBus' fleet by 2024, according to an Aug. 16 press release from Davenport Public Works.

That's thanks to a $4.8 million award from the Federal Transit Administration Bus and Low- and No-Emission Grant program. The funds will help the organization gather necessary resources to bring the city up to speed with the technology as well as provide reliable, affordable services to passengers.

Davenport has been working to add the vehicles to its fleet for a while. Back in April, Public Works Director Nicole Gleason said the addition would help cut long-term costs like fuel and help the city improve its air quality.

According to the press release, a typical diesel bus produces nearly 230,000 pounds of greenhouse gas in a year. Once these new buses roll out, the city anticipates it'll keep 920,000 pounds of greenhouse gases from being released each year.

The city has also received funds from local stakeholders like MidAmerican Energy and the Regional Development Authority. Together, they raised $185,000. The city estimates the cost-share for the new buses will be $675,000.

"This is a win-win for the city, our passengers, community and environment," said Marla Miller, the transit operations manager for Davenport. "Adding new buses to the fleet is huge, not to mention lowering the volume of energy (and costs) consumed while providing a valuable service to the community."