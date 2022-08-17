City of Davenport asking for public input on new Main Street Landing design

The City will be hosting an open house forum at the Skybridge in the afternoon on Aug. 23, letting residents give their input on the upgrade's design and features.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — The City of Davenport is looking for public input on the upcoming Main Street Landing upgrade in an open forum being held next week.

In a Wednesday, Aug. 17 news release, City Administration announced an open house forum being held on Tuesday, Aug. 23 where residents can give their input on the plans for the riverfront's new Main Street Landing.

The forum will be held from 3:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Davenport Skybridge, where construction on the event space has been underway since 2019.

Officials say that they're looking for public engagement on the design and features of the Main Street Landing, which they say will "provide opportunities to strengthen surrounding neighborhoods, provide additional play opportunities, and serve as a destination play area for both residents and visitors."

Though the project began prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, it has since received extra funding from the American Rescue Plan Act.

In addition, the City also revealed that it had selected Sasaki, Inc. as the engineering firm that will be leading the design and execution of the next phase of the Main Street Landing Project.

The forum will feature multiple "walk-up shops" where officials will gather ideas, feedback, and hopes for the project alongside representatives from Sasaki.

“This is an exciting time for the future of our community,” said Parks and Recreation Director Chad Dyson, “The project will invest 6 million dollars into the Davenport riverfront, providing a visionary park that is uniquely Davenport.”