4 Rock Island locations getting crack and joint repairs starting Monday

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Four locations across Rock Island are set for asphalt repairs as a part of an annual city construction program.
The 2023 Crack and Joint Sealing Program is looking to make repairs at of four street locations starting on Monday, April 17.
- 24th Street from 18th Avenue to 36th Avenue
- 38th Street from 31st Avenue to Blackhawk Road
- 9th Street from 31st Avenue to 45th Avenue
- Turkey Hollow Road
The work is expected to last about a week or two. No on-street parking will be allowed while contractors are at work.
According to the City, access to residential and business properties will be maintained as much as possible, but there will be periods where it won't be possible, such as when contractors are working directly in front of drives and the filler material is drying.
Travel delays can be expected around the work zones during that week. The city asks travelers to follow all posted signs and flaggers for directions and watch for trucks going in and out of the construction zone.
Watch more news, weather and sports on News 8's YouTube channel