5 Rock Island locations getting asphalt repairs in late April

A number of streets in Rock Island are set to be treated and repaired at the end of April, meaning there will be some delays for about a week.

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Five locations across Rock Island are set for asphalt repairs as a part of an annual city program.

The 2023 Asphalt Preservation Program is looking to improve the asphalt of five street locations in late April:

24th Street from 18th Avenue to 37th Avenue.

Sunset Lane.

14th Street from 35th Avenue to 42nd Avenue.

40th Avenue and Watch Hill Road from 14th Street to 17th Street.

Hillcrest Court.

The work is scheduled to being on Monday, April 24 and last about a week. No on-street parking will be allowed while contractors are at work.

After sealing the pavement, workers will apply sand to the street, which allows traffic to use the roads while the treatment cures.

According to the City, access to residential and business properties will be maintained as much as possible, but there will be periods where it won't be possible, such as when contractors are working directly in front of drives and the filler material is drying.

Travel delays can be expected around the work zones during that week. The city asks travelers to follow all posted signs and flaggers for directions and watch for trucks going in and out of the construction zone.

