Work on John Deere Road at I-74 interchange will begin April 17

Delays and closures will occur between 16th and 35th streets on John Deere Road for about two weeks.

MOLINE, Ill. — The Illinois Department of Transportation announced that construction on John Deere Road in Moline around the I-74 interchange will begin Monday, April 17.

The construction area will be between 16th and 35th streets and will include pavement patching and resurfacing, expansion joint replacement, deck patching, and resurfacing the structures carrying John Deere Road over 27th Street and Interstate 74.

These constructions are part of the third year of Governor J. B. Pritzker's Rebuild Illinois capital program, which is investing $33.2 billion into all modes of transportation.

Over the next six years, IDOT plans to improve more than 2,500 miles of highway and nearly ten million square feet of bridge deck. This year, IDOT reports having completed about $8.6 billion of improvements statewide on 4,422 miles of highway, 412 bridges and 621 additional safety improvements.

Pavement patching is expected to take two weeks to complete and close lanes every night from 7 p.m. and 7 a.m. Single-lane closures will occur during the day.

IDOT says motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through the area. Use of alternate routes should be considered and they urge drivers to pay close attention to changed conditions in the work zones, obey posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.

Completion of the $7 million project is expected by the end of October 2023.