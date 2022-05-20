QC High School Softball: Rockridge wins regional title with 8-1 win over Riverdale

TAYLOR RIDGE, Ill. — Rockridge took down Riverdale 8-1 on Friday night to claim the regional title. The championship victory marked 60-straight wins for the Rockets.
