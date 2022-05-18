x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Sports

QC High School Baseball: Orion advances with 4-1 win over Rockridge

The top-seeded Chargers took care of business against the Rockets on Wednesday.

More Videos

ORION, Ill. — The top-seeded Chargers took care of business against the Rockets with a 4-1 win on Wednesday.

► Download the WQAD News 8 App
► Subscribe to our newsletter
► Subscribe to our YouTube channel

Related Articles