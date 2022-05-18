Sports QC High School Baseball: Orion advances with 4-1 win over Rockridge The top-seeded Chargers took care of business against the Rockets on Wednesday. More Videos Next up in 5 Example video title will go here for this video ORION, Ill. — The top-seeded Chargers took care of business against the Rockets with a 4-1 win on Wednesday. ► Download the WQAD News 8 App ► Subscribe to our newsletter ► Subscribe to our YouTube channel Related Articles QC Girls High School Soccer: Geneseo advances to title game after 5-0 win over Rock Island QC High School Softball: Rockridge hangs on for 6-4 win over Mercer County in regionals QC High School Baseball: Sherrard takes 2A Regional opener over Alleman