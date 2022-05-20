Hawkeyes outslug Hoosiers in historic 30-16 win

Thursday's run total was more than the combined points in the last football game between the two schools in September 2021.

IOWA CITY, Iowa — It was a night to remember for redshirt sophomore Kyle Huckstorf who led the way for Iowa in a historic 30-16 win over Indiana on Thursday at Duane Banks Field.

The outfielder tied a league record with six hits and set a Big Ten record with 12 RBIs on the night.

"This a going to be the day that I take with me until I die," Huckstorf said. "It will be stories that live on forever and I'll have fun with it. I came out here with the same goal in mind, trying to barrel up the ball, hit it hard and as you see today, good things happen. The wind was in my favor, which was a good thing.

Iowa came out on the positive end of a slugfest after trailing 13-2 through the first three frames. The Hoosiers chased Hawkeyes starter Adam Mazur out of the game after just 2.0 innings where the righty allowed nine earned runs on nine hits while walking one and striking out one batter.

"It was our time to pick Maz up because he has picked us up a lot," Huckstorf said. "We needed him for that and we ad his back today."

The Hawkeyes' comeback began with a 10-run fourth inning which included two separate three-run homers from Huckstorf in the same inning to cut the deficit, 13-12.

Indiana got a run back in the top of the fifth, but once again Huckstorf came through in the bottom half of the frame — this time with a grand slam to put Iowa ahead 16-14 after five innings.

The Hawkeyes continued to pour it on with 14 additional runs in their final three innings at the plate — two of those runs driven in by Huckstorf on a bases-loaded single for his sixth hit and 12th RBI of the game.

As a whole, Iowa's offense was locked in scoring 30 runs (most all-time in Big Ten play) on 23 hits. Ten different Hawkeyes tallied at least one hit and eight batters had at least one RBI.

“Right when we got here in BP, we said it was going to be a good day to hit,” Huckstorf said. “We said let’s go put up a bunch of runs… we put up 30.”

Iowa right-hander Duncan Davitt picked up the win after tossing 4.1 innings while allowing two earned runs on four hits while walking two and striking out four.