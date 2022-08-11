2022 MLB Field of Dreams Game: Everything you need to know

What time is the game on Aug. 11 between the Cubs and Reds? Where can you watch it? Get those answers and more ahead of the 2022 Field of Dreams matchup.

DYERSVILLE, Iowa — All eyes are on Dyersville, Iowa yet again this year as two Major League Baseball teams hit the Field of Dreams on Thursday, Aug 11. If you missed your chance last year, now is the time to witness this uniquely Iowan event.

Here's everything you need to know about the game, the movie and the legacy behind them both.

What's different this year?

In 2021, the Chicago White Sox and the New York Yankees competed in a regular season game next to the historic filming site of the 1989 film, "Field of Dreams".

In the historic game, which marked the first regular season Major League game in Iowa, the Chicago White Sox beat the New York Yankees, 9-8.

Now, two different MLB teams are making their way to Dyersville: the Chicago Cubs and the Cincinnati Reds.

But they are not the only teams playing at the iconic location. This year, two Iowa-based Minor League teams—the Cedar Rapids Kernels and the Quad City River Bandits— will also play at the field on Tuesday, Aug. 9.

"Hey, is this heaven?"



High-A Cedar Rapids and Quad Cities will get a chance to find out in the @MiLB Field of Dreams Game.



When are the games?

The Minor League game is Tuesday, Aug. 9 at 6:30 p.m.

The Cubs and Reds game is set for 6:15 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 11.

Where will the game be played?

Like last year, the games will take place in an 8,000-seat ballpark in Dyersville, constructed specifically by the MLB to allow for events such as this one to take place.

The original Field of Dreams does not meet official MLB dimensions. However, the new field is connected to the original via a pathway through the cornfield.

How can I watch the game?

Watch the game live on FOX, or stream via FOX Sports Live at this link.

More information on tickets below.

Can I still get tickets?

Iowa residents had the first chance to buy one of the 8,000 tickets to the game.

However, if you weren't one of the lucky few selected, you can purchase resale tickets for $700 or more on StubHub, Seat Geek and Vivid Seats.

While these prices may seem steep, ticket prices are down significantly from last year. In 2021, resale tickets went for $1,000 — the same amount as a ticket to the World Series.

Does this count as a regular-season game?

Yes. It replaces a Reds home game at Great American Ball Park.

How is Dyersville celebrating?

With thousands of visitors flocking to Dyersville, the city is hosting "Beyond the Game" events Monday, Aug. 8 through Friday, AUg. 12

The festivities-filled week will include an exhibit dedicated to the film, a movie night, concerts and more. There is even a viewing party for those who don't score tickets.

View the full schedule here.

Will this be an annual event?

2022 marks the second MLB game to take place at the Field of Dreams in two years, though there is still no official word that it will continue into the future.