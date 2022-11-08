WATCH: Ken Griffey and Ken Griffey Jr. lead the way at MLB Field of Dreams game

Baseball legend Ken Griffey walked out of the cornfields with his Hall of Famer son, Ken Griffey Jr.

DYERSVILLE, Iowa — As fans awaited the start of the second MLB Field of Dreams game in Dyersville Thursday, a pair of familiar faces emerged from the cornfields.

Ken Griffey walked out with his son, Ken Griffey Jr. for a catch.

The elder Griffey played for the Cincinnati Reds, New York Yankees, Atlanta Braves and Seattle Mariners. Griffey Jr., a Hall of Famer, played for the Mariners, Reds and Chicago White Sox.

"Field of Dreams" came out in 1989 and starred Kevin Costner, who led the teams onto the Iowa baseball field last year.

Also making a cameo on the diamond Thursday night: Ferguson Jenkins and Johnny Bench.

The Cincinnati Reds and Chicago Cubs players followed only closely behind, filling the field with vintage-inspired jerseys before first pitch.

