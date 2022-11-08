Who sang the national anthem at the Field of Dreams game?

Country pop singer/songwriter and reality TV personality Jessie James Decker took to the iconic diamond to honor the stars and stripes before the Cubs vs. Reds game.

Example video title will go here for this video

DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Before the first pitch was thrown at the Field of Dreams game Thursday night, Jessie James Decker took to the iconic diamond to honor the stars and stripes.

Decker is a 34-year-old country pop singer/songwriter who grew up in many U.S states, like Iowa, Kentucky, Texas, Louisiana, and Georgia. She made her rise in the mid-2010s after her starring role in the three-season-long E! reality show "Eric & Jessie," alongside her husband, former NFL wide receiver Eric Decker.

Over the course of her music career, she's released 3 albums and 5 EPs, garnering modest sales. Her highest-performing single, 2009's "Wanted", reached #40 on the Billboard Top 100 and was certified Gold by the RIAA. Many of her more recent songs have charted higher on the country-specific Billboard charts.

Earlier this year, she sang "America the Beautiful" at WWE's Wrestlemania 38 at AT&T Stadium in Dallas, Texas to a crowd of 80,000.

Decker follows the previous "Star-Spangled Banner" Field of Dreams performance in 2021 sang by Iowa Native and American Idol winner Maddie Poppe.