QC River Bandits will host Cedar Rapids Kernels at Field of Dreams this summer

It's time to buy your peanuts and Cracker Jack snacks— the Quad Cities River Bandits team is heading to the Field of Dreams this summer to take on the Cedar Rapids Kernels.

The Minor League Baseball teams are set to take the field next to the "Field of Dreams" movie site on Aug. 9, two days before the Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds game. Ticket information will be available at a later date.

MiLB says this game will be similar to last year's game between the New York Yankees and Chicago White Sox. The two MLB teams wore throwback jerseys that replicated their 1919 uniforms.

For this game, the River Bandits will transform into the Davenport Blue Sox, the team's name during the 1913-1916, 1929-1933 and 1934-1937 seasons, according to MiLB. The Kernels will become the Cedar Rapids Bunnies, the team's name from 1904 to 1932.

“We are thrilled to be able to host a game at such a perfect location for baseball fans from Eastern Iowa and around the world,” Bandits Owner Dave Heller said in a news release. “This is an opportunity that we have hoped for since MLB announced plans to build a ballpark in Dyersville, and to see it come to fruition is really exciting for our organization, and for the Kansas City Royals, our players and Bandit fans from across the region.”

“We are honored to have the opportunity to play in the first Minor League game at such an iconic venue,” Cedar Rapids General Manager Scott Wilson said. “This will certainly be an incredible experience for our players, our organization and our great fans.”