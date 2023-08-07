Saturday marks Round 3 of the John Deere Classic | Live updates

SILVIS, Ill. — The John Deere Classic is back in full swing for 2023, and we're keeping an eye on the big news of the day.
Quick facts:
- Saturday marks Round 3 of the pro tournament. Here are the highlights from Friday. Cameron Young leads the scoreboard by 2 with -13.
- ICYMI: Morton, Illinois native Tommy Kuhl brought his entourage to the classic yesterday. And the golf and pickleball worlds collide in this story.
- JDC organizers want concert-goers to plan ahead before heading to the course today! Here's what you should know.
Live Updates
JT Poston makes another putt at 40 feet
JDC 2022 champ is on a roll
Meet one of the youngest workers at the John Deere Classic
A peek at News 8's Shelby Kluver's story tonight! Payton Goldensoph is responsible for hauling away and dumping out the trash from the garbage cans at the course. #HardWorkDetermination
"If you know Mitch you know he's as good as it gets!"
Zach Johnson gives Coach Mitch Van Zuiden of Fulton a shoutout for helping him between Rounds 1 and 2 during the JDC.
ICYMI: Tommy Kuhl's PGA debut
Leaderboard recaps
Cam Young leads the board with -13.
Adam Schnek, Garrick Higgo and Brendon Todd tie for second with -11.