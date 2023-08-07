Saturday marks Round 3 of the John Deere Classic | Live updates

As of Friday's play, Cameron Young is at the top of the leaderboard with -13, with three others tied for second with -11.

SILVIS, Ill. — The John Deere Classic is back in full swing for 2023, and we're keeping an eye on the big news of the day.

JT Poston makes another putt at 40 feet

Another putt from over 40 feet 😲@JT_ThePostman is 3-under thru 3 @JDClassic. pic.twitter.com/VuQxqtH4Bu — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) July 8, 2023

JDC 2022 champ is on a roll

The defending champion is off to a hot start 🔥@JT_ThePostman rolls it in from long range @JDClassic. pic.twitter.com/7XElI1Y2gt — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) July 8, 2023

Meet one of the youngest workers at the John Deere Classic

A peek at News 8's Shelby Kluver's story tonight! Payton Goldensoph is responsible for hauling away and dumping out the trash from the garbage cans at the course. #HardWorkDetermination

If you’re out at the @JDCLASSIC today, keep an eye out for 11-year-old Payton Goldensoph! One of the youngest workers on the course, she’s responsible for hauling away (and dumping) the trash from the garbage cans 💪 pic.twitter.com/0vB6y1lBKI — Shelby Kluver WQAD (@ShelbyKluver) July 8, 2023

"If you know Mitch you know he's as good as it gets!"

Zach Johnson gives Coach Mitch Van Zuiden of Fulton a shoutout for helping him between Rounds 1 and 2 during the JDC.

This might be one of the best things I've heard this week. @ZachJohnsonPGA giving my guy @coachvanzuiden some love for his help btw rounds 1 and 2. If you know Mitch you know he's as good as it gets! @JDCLASSIC @TPCDeereRun pic.twitter.com/TyKyExy5Rp — Matt Randazzo (@MattRandazzo) July 8, 2023

ICYMI: Tommy Kuhl's PGA debut

Illinois golf All-American Tommy Kuhl (@tkuhlgolf) made his PGA Tour debut just less than 100 miles from his hometown. Here's my story on Kuhl's special following along the way. https://t.co/HEGhepcx9r@IlliniMGolf @wqad @TheScoreWQAD pic.twitter.com/O0It4U3vFC — Camille Gear (@CamilleGearTV) July 8, 2023

Leaderboard recaps

Cam Young leads the board with -13.

Adam Schnek, Garrick Higgo and Brendon Todd tie for second with -11.

Cameron Young leads the way by 2. It's going to be a great weekend! Posted by John Deere Classic on Friday, July 7, 2023