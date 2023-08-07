x
John Deere Classic

Saturday marks Round 3 of the John Deere Classic | Live updates

As of Friday's play, Cameron Young is at the top of the leaderboard with -13, with three others tied for second with -11.

SILVIS, Ill. — The John Deere Classic is back in full swing for 2023, and we're keeping an eye on the big news of the day. 

If you see something at the tournament, let us know! You can send your pictures and video to WQAD by texting 309-304-0888 or through our app.

Quick facts: 

Live Updates

Download our app and subscribe to our YouTube channel for updates.

Leaderboard updates can be found here throughout the day.

JT Poston makes another putt at 40 feet

JDC 2022 champ is on a roll

Meet one of the youngest workers at the John Deere Classic

A peek at News 8's Shelby Kluver's story tonight! Payton Goldensoph is responsible for hauling away and dumping out the trash from the garbage cans at the course. #HardWorkDetermination

"If you know Mitch you know he's as good as it gets!"

Zach Johnson gives Coach Mitch Van Zuiden of Fulton a shoutout for helping him between Rounds 1 and 2 during the JDC. 

ICYMI: Tommy Kuhl's PGA debut

Watch more highlights on our YouTube channel

Leaderboard recaps

Cam Young leads the board with -13. 

Adam Schnek, Garrick Higgo and Brendon Todd tie for second with -11. 

Cameron Young leads the way by 2. It's going to be a great weekend!

Posted by John Deere Classic on Friday, July 7, 2023

Round 2 groupings & starting times

