Tommy Tracker: Kuhl garners large crowd in PGA Tour debut

The Morton, Illinois native attracted a sea of Illini to TPC Deere Run.

SILVIS, Ill. — University of Illinois grad Tommy Kuhl made his PGA TOUR debut at this year's John Deere Classic. But he wasn't the only Morton, Illinois native on the course.

Less than 100 miles from home, Kuhl attracted friends, family and Illinois fans to TPC Deere Run to watch him play.

Kuhl is no stranger to the John Deere Classic. He's been attending the tournament with his dad and brother since he was 12 years old.

Kuhl had always wanted to be an Illini, his mom Michele Kuhl said. She was surprised by the massive turnout of blue and orange.

"It's been crazy," Michele said. "I figured there'd be some people out here, but some of the people that have come out, I'm just like, oh my gosh, what are you doing here?"

Tommy's older brother Pete Kuhl said golf was the "cool thing" growing up in Illinois. Pete was a college golfer himself, playing for the University of Wisconsin from 2016-2020. He said that for Tommy playing professionally at the John Deere Classic was "all he's ever wanted."

His mom and brother aren't the only ones proud of Tommy.

"I think he had a big vision of this is what he wanted," Mike Kuhl, Tommy's dad, said. "When he came here, I think he envisioned himself walking these fairways

Tommy finished T101 at -1 at the end of round two.

Though Tommy didn't make the cut for the weekend, he and his family are hopeful that he'll get the chance to return to TPC Deere Run and another stop on the PGA Tour.