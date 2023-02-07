Things to know if you plan on seeing Darius Rucker or Blake Shelton at the JDC this weekend

Once the final putt drops on both Saturday and Sunday, day-specific ticketholders will be able to stick around on the 18th green to watch these artists perform.

SILVIS, Ill. — As we creep closer to the weekend, folks are getting more and more excited about the John Deere Classic concerts by country stars Darius Rucker and Blake Shelton.

So, how does it work? In order to go to Saturday's show, you must have purchased a Saturday ticket or used your FLEX ticket on Saturday. The same goes for Sunday.

Each concert is expected to start at 5:45 p.m. JDC says concert days and times are subject to change due to weather and PGA TOUR play.

Gates close daily at 4 p.m., so JDC organizers are advising people to plan accordingly for parking and shuttles to make sure they are in before the gates close. Once the gates close, no one else will be allowed inside.

There will be no reserved seating on the 18th green hillside and general viewing areas will be first come, first serve. Lawn chairs, without bags, or blankets are allowed to be brought in for seating. All fans are asked to be courteous and share the space.

Concession stands near the 18th green will be open after play ends for folks to grab snacks and drinks before each concert. Re-entry will not be allowed.

Overall things to know:

Arrive at the course before 4 p.m. if you plan to stay for the concerts.

Make sure your tickets are downloaded on your Apple Wallet or Google Play app for the best experience at the admissions gate.

Bags policy: Do not bring bags larger than 6x6 inches or 12x6 if they are clear/transparent bags. Click/tap here for the prohibited items list.

Park in the lot that is designated on your ticket.

Shuttles will run continuously until everyone is off the course at the end of each concert. Make sure you remember where you park!

Make sure you're drinking responsibly and have a sober person drive you home at the end of the night.