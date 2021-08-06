Davenport officials talk firework laws ahead of Fourth of July

Davenport allows legal firework use just three days out of the year.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Davenport officials are sending an early warning for firework users this Fourth of July.

The Davenport city ordinance allows legal fireworks from 2 p.m. until 11 p.m. on July 3rd and 4th. They must be used on private property. If used at any other time, a first offense can cost up to $400, with subsequent offenses totaling more than $650.

‼ Reminder, #Davenport: per Davenport City ordinance, consumer fireworks may only be used July 3 & 4 from 2:00 p.m.... Posted by City of Davenport Government on Saturday, June 5, 2021

The Davenport Police and Fire Departments are working together to enforce this ordinance, but encourage community members to report any illegal use.

"We ask people if they have issues of the fireworks, of anything, call 911," said Davenport Assistant Police Chief Jeff Bladel. "We'll get out there. We'll get there when we can get there and we'll investigate and figure out what the issue is."

Davenport Fire Marshall Jim Morris says it's about being a good neighbor.

"We need people to understand that we have people within the community that have PTSD, we have people that have to have their pets medicated in order to this," he said.

Fire officials are also stressing the importance of proper disposal. Fireworks should be completely watered down and throw out in a place that children or animals can't reach.

"We want everybody to enjoy. The city hosts a fantastic fireworks display on July 3rd that we want everybody to get out to," said Chief Bladel. "But be courteous to your neighbors. Understand that not everybody enjoys fireworks maybe as much as you do."